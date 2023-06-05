It’s Time! The first Dubois Friday Night Rodeo kicks off June 9th

It’s back again and coming at you this Friday, June 9th! The Dubois Friday Night Rodeo is gearing up for a full summer of rodeo fun.

If you’ve never experienced the Rodeo in Dubois on a Friday night, you’re missing out! It’s a small town rodeo with a big event feel. Every Friday night through August 18th, you can enjoy a night of the real west in beautiful Dubois, WY starting at 7:30pm.

Food & Beer on Location by Cattle Camp, Ray’s Dogs & Rustic Pine Tavern!

Entries are this coming Thursday from 7-9:00 pm, rough stock entries call in only 307-710-7080, all others can text.

Be sure to visit the Dubois Friday Night Rodeo’s Facebook Page for events, rules, entry information and more!

Admission prices (cash only)
Adults $15
Kids $10
Kids 5 and under FREE

We would like to thank the following Event Sponsors:

Fremont Motors – Lander
Whitetail Properties
Wyoming Community Bank
Diamond D Land & Cattle, Dubois

New bucking chutes & roping chute, made possible by the Wyoming Community Foundation.

