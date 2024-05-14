Game and Fish Commission to meet at Whiskey Mountain on May 21



(Dubois, WY) – The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission will meet May 21 at the Whiskey Mountain Conservation Camp near Dubois. The public is invited to attend in-person, will have a chance to comment on each agenda item and can speak to the Commission about any matter. The meeting will not be live-streamed or video-recorded.

An open session begins at 9 a.m., during which the Commission will receive an update on wildlife crossings projects and federal funding, the Jackson housing project and the Speas cool/warm-water facility. The Commission will be asked to vote to approve Policy VII.

A full agenda is available on the Game and Fish website . The order of agenda items is subject to change. The open session ends at 11:00 a.m.

In the afternoon, the Commission and department leadership will hold an informal orientation session to discuss programs, projects, and other matters pertaining to the Game and Fish. No decisions will be made during the orientation session, and the Commission will not take public comments.

The State of Wyoming supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Anyone needing auxiliary aids should contact the Wyoming Game and Fish Department at 307-777-4501. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations.