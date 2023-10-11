“It’s an honor to care for our community” – Meet Mammo Tech, Kacie Larsen

Born and raised in Fremont County, Kacie Larsen enjoys helping people throughout her hometown community. Kacie is a registered radiologic technologist, serving patients at SageWest for the past 10 years. In addition to mammograms, she also assists with CT, MRI and Dexa bone scan procedures.

“I love where I live and it’s truly an honor to help take care of our community,” said Kacie Larsen, RT of SageWest Health Care. Kacie Larsen, RT of SageWest Health Care

Today, 3.8 million breast cancer survivors and those living with breast cancer use October as an occasion to share their personal cancer stories amid celebrations, mobile screening and fundraising events, and memorials for those who have lost battles with the disease. Whether you’re over 40 and heading to your first mammogram, you’re under 40 and have risk factors for breast cancer, or you’re simply overdue, October is the perfect month to take action for your breast health.

To schedule your mammogram at SageWest Health Care, call 307.857.3463.