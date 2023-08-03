Is this the BEST place for Wyoming ice cream? [VIDEO]

(Wyoming) – TikToker Cohen Thompson and his friends recently accomplished quite the cross-country adventure sampling ice cream in all 50 states.

He used a lot of web research, reviews and fan suggestions to try what folks deemed to be the best ice cream spot in each region.

Cohen’s group bypassed several suggestions for Jackson-area ice cream and opted for the Farson Mercantile.

Farson, of course, is famous to those of us in the area. But, how was the experience for the out-of-towners? Check out Cohen’s video below and follow his journey on TikTok @CohenThompson. And make sure to let us know where your favorite Wyoming ice cream spot is!