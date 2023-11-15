Wyoming’s favorite Thanksgiving pie this year is…?

(Wyoming) – We’re skipping the main course and heading right for dessert in this article. When it comes to Thanksgiving sweet dishes, pie reigns supreme.

A digital blog called The Pioneer Woman tallied some data based off Google Trends to see what residents in each state were searching this year for their Thanksgiving pie recipes.

Nationally, apple pie and pumpkin pie placed first and second. Wyoming bucked that trend though and went with a surprise this year. Key Lime Pie will be served at many Cowboy State tables this year according to the Google data.

Key Lime was third nationally, followed by sweet potato pie and pecan pie. Check out the full list and state-by-state breakdown here!