Iowa woman dead after Friday motorcycle crash

(Crook County, WY) – On August 12, 2022, around 1:54 PM, Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) troopers were notified of a two vehicle crash that occurred at milepost 185.4 on US-14, which resulted in one fatality and one injury, according to a preliminary report posted by the WHP on August 15.

The deceased has been identified as 55-year-old Iowa resident Kimberly Soma.

According to the report, Soma was the passenger on a motorcycle heading westbound on US-14 as it entered a sharp right-hand curve.

The driver was reportedly traveling too fast to stay in its lane of travel, crossing into the eastbound lane.

As the driver lost control, the motorcycle laid down and continued west in a right-side skid. The motorcycle continued to skid as it rotated approximately 180 degrees.

During the skid, the passenger separated from the motorcycle, landing in the eastbound lane of travel.

An oncoming vehicle attempted to avoid the motorcycle and rider but was limited due to the guardrail, ultimately colliding with Soma.

Speed was listed as a possible contributing factor, and the report indicates no helmet was in use.

There have been 70 fatalities on Wyoming’s roadways in 2022 compared to 71 in 2021, 75 in 2020, and 104 in 2019 to date