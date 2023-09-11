Introducing ‘Plow Personalities: Name the Blizzard Brigade’ Contest!

Get ready to make winter more whimsical! Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) and the Wind River Intertribal Council-DOT are thrilled to announce a contest like no other. Together, they’re hosting an exciting initiative where you can help them name their trusty snow plows.

Wyoming’s winters are notorious for their challenges, and their dedicated snow plow operators work tirelessly to keep our roads safe. Now, WYDOT is inviting you to become a part of this essential effort by giving each plow a unique identity.

Here’s how it works:

Nominate a Name: Suggest a creative name (or many) for each of the snow plows in Fremont County!

Tell us why you chose that name. Stay Tuned: Follow the contest and be sure to VOTE for your top favorites on Friday, September 22nd

But that’s not all! Alongside the contest, WYDOT and the WRITC-DOT are committed to your safety on the road. Remember these tips when driving near snow plows:

👁️ Visibility Matters: Don’t drive into a snow cloud. A plow may be working inside the cloud.

❄️ Stay Back: Do not crowd the plow. Maintain a safe distance of up to three seconds. On slick roads, you’ll need more time to react and stop if necessary.

🚦 Be Patient: Never pass a snow plow on the right. Plows push snow to the right shoulder and often use a wing plow (often an additional 6 to 8 feet long)

Your chosen names will not only grace the plows but will also be a canvas for community creativity! In collaboration with local artists and Fremont County schools, these names will be painted on plows serving Riverton, Lander, Shoshoni, Dubois, Wyoming Indian, Wind River, Arapaho, and St. Stephens. Additionally, the Tribal Snow Plows will proudly bear names in both English and Native American languages.

Ready to name a plow? Visit the Blizzard Brigade Naming Contest Page and let the creativity flow!