International Economic Development Council Awards Fully-Paid Fellowship Position to the Wind River Development Fund

Fort Washakie, WY – The Wind River Development Fund (WRDF) announced that it was selected as a Host site for the Economic Recovery Corps (ERC) Fellowship Program. Wind River Development Fund secured one of 65 fully-paid, fellowship positions from a group of over 500 applicants. The new program is a $30 million cooperative agreement between the Economic Development Administration (EDA) and the International Economic Development Council (IEDC). The national program places an economic development professional at WRDF for 2½ years to work with the team in creating and implementing an ecotourism plan.

“We are proud to be selected as a Host site for this fellowship program showing that we can compete nationally for these new and innovative programs,” stated Paul F. Huberty, Executive Director at the Wind River Development Fund. “Throughout this competitive process, we have developed an excellent working relationship with the team at IEDC. We are pleased to welcome Alexandra Calloway-Nation to WRDF and we look forward to partnering with her in building a resilient Native economy in Wind River.”

Alexandra Calloway-Nation grew up on the Blackfeet Reservation in Montana. She received her Bachelor of Arts in International Economic Development from Portland State University and her Master of Arts in International Trade and Economic Diplomacy from the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey. Prior to accepting the fellowship position, Calloway-Nation’s consulting company updated the Blackfeet Master Economic Development Plan, advised the Blackfeet Agricultural Resource Management Program on a beef and bison processing program, and drafted a feasibility study for the Blackfeet Bottled Water Company.

Alexandra Calloway-Nation h/t WRDF

In speaking about the opportunity to work in Wind River, Calloway-Nation commented, “I am thrilled to be working on boosting ecotourism and economic self-sufficiency on the Wind River Reservation. It aligns with my passion for community transformation and my commitment to sustainable economic development. I believe this can be achieved through blending modern economic principles with cultural preservation and natural resource optimization. Collaborating with the WDRF team and working in the beautiful Wind River country will be both professionally enriching and personally rewarding. I look forward to leveraging my skills to drive positive change and contribute to the lasting impact of this important project.”.

Calloway-Nation started her 2½ year fellowship on February 1, 2024. She will be relocating to Fremont County, WY after she completes her formal onboarding program with the International Economic Development Council.

The Economic Recovery Corps Program (ERC) is a multi-year, collaborative initiative designed to accelerate recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic in distressed communities and regions throughout the U.S. by connecting organizations with the talent and capacity needed to advance new ways of doing economic development that promote economic resilience and transformative change. The ERC Program matched 65 Host sites nationwide with a dedicated Fellow, fully funded for 2.5 years, who will act as a field catalyst to build, strengthen, and coordinate relationships and local efforts alongside their host community. Fellows will receive robust professional development and training, equipping them with the network and tools to usher in a new era of economic development centered on equity.For more information, visit https://economicrecoverycorps.org/.

Wind River Development Fund is a non-profit, Native Community Development Financial Institution located in Fort Washakie, WY. The mission of the Wind River Development Fund is to provide financial opportunities to stimulate economic development on the Wind River Indian Reservation, to promote self-sufficiency, self-determination, and an enhanced quality of life for the Reservation community.