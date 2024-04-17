Interim leadership named at WLRC in Lander

(Lander, WY) – Interim leadership is now in place for the Wyoming Life Resource Center (WLRC) in Lander. This facility is operated by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

James West has been named as interim administrator following the resignation of Jeremy Forbis to accept a private sector position.

West also works as the administrator of the WLRC intermediate care facility.

Advertisement

Matt Petry, Behavioral Health Division senior administrator with WDH, said he appreciates West’s willingness to step into the interim role as WLRC’s overall leader. A search for a permanent administrator is planned.

“With James’ leadership and the overall efforts of our dedicated staff in Lander, I look forward to the continuation of the exemplary care provided to the residents we serve there,” Petry said.

WLRC, part of the WDH Behavioral Health Division, provides high-level intermediate and long-term care and services to individuals in Wyoming who are hard to place, have high medical needs or with exceptionally difficult behaviors.