    Increasing clouds, potential for scattered showers for parts of Fremont today

    Vince Tropea
    County 10 Weather

    (Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that Pacific moisture will begin drawing in today, March 22, which could result in increasing clouds and possible widely scattered rain showers in the Lander foothills this afternoon.

    Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with scattered showers in the evening.

    The National Weather Service in Riverton has also shared that shower chances increase tomorrow, with cooler temperatures and chance of snow for many on Sunday.

    High temperatures will be in the 50’s and 40’s today, with lows tonight in the 30’s.

    h/t NWSR
