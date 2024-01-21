Improvement in Lady Wolverines

The Lady Wolverines dropped a pair of conference games this weekend and remain in search of their first Class 4-A West win. Friday they were stymied at Rock Springs scoring only 17 points in a 40-17 loss to the Lady Tigers. A dozen of Riverton’s 17 came from Paizley Jackson.
Saturday at home was a much better effort with the Lady Wolverines in contention the entire game in 43-37 loss to Casper Kelly Walsh
Riverton jumped to a 7-0 lead prompting a Kelly Walsh time out. The break sent the Lady Trojans on a 7-0 run of their own to tie the game with 2:21 remaining in the opening period.
Five ties and four lead changes highlighted the remainder of the opening half.
In a rare occurrence, Riverton head coach Mike Bozner won an argument with game officials when a traveling call on Riverton came at the same time as a foul on Kelly Walsh.
“A foul overrides a violation,” Bozner said. “It’s the rule.”
The officials huddled, called the foul, and gave the ball to Riverton.
Junior guard Kennedy Davila was the difference in the game. She hit three of her five 3-pointers on the night in the third period as the Lady Trojans built a lead Riverton couldn’t overcome.
Jackson again led Riverton with 13 points.
RIVERTON 9 11 8 9 – 37
KELLY WALSH 9 13 17 4 – 43
Riverton – Taelyn Leseberg 2 0-0 4, Wetu Cloud Horse 3 2-2 8, Cami Paskett1-2 1, Hailey Engstrom 3 0-0 6, Paizley Jackson 3 (2) 1-2 13, Taytem Tyra 2 1-2 5. Totals 13 (2) 5-7 37
Kelly Walsh – Davilla (5) 2-5 17, Hudson 4 0-0 8, Allaire 2 2-2 6, Seago 1 0-0 2, Van Houten 1 0- 2, Hill 2 0-0 4, Green 2 0-0 4. Totals 12 (5) 4-7 43
ROCK SPRINGS 10 8 11 10 – 40
RIVERTON 5 4 2 6 – 17
Rock Springs – Lionborge 2 0-0 4, Bider 1-4 1, Webb 2 1-1 5, Asay 1 (3) 5-6 16, Brewster (2) 1-2 7, Harris 2 2-6 4. Totals 7 (5) 11-18 40
Riverton – Leseberg (1) 0-0 3, Morton 0-2 0, Cloud Horse 1 0-0 2, Jackson 2 8-11 12. Totals 3 (1) 8-13 17