    Improvement in Lady Wolverines

    Randy Tucker
    Hailey Engstrom and Taelyn Leseberg trapped a KW player - h/t Randy Tucker

    The Lady Wolverines dropped a pair of conference games this weekend and remain in search of their first Class 4-A West win. Friday they were stymied at Rock Springs scoring only 17 points in a 40-17 loss to the Lady Tigers. A dozen of Riverton’s 17 came from Paizley Jackson.

    Paizley Jackson shot from the key – h/t Randy Tucker

    Saturday at home was a much better effort with the Lady Wolverines in contention the entire game in 43-37 loss to Casper Kelly Walsh

    Riverton jumped to a 7-0 lead prompting a Kelly Walsh time out. The break sent the Lady Trojans on a 7-0 run of their own to tie the game with 2:21 remaining in the opening period.

    Taelyn Leseberg drove the lane – h/t Randy Tucker

    Five ties and four lead changes highlighted the remainder of the opening half.

    In a rare occurrence, Riverton head coach Mike Bozner won an argument with game officials when a traveling call on Riverton came at the same time as a foul on Kelly Walsh.

    “A foul overrides a violation,” Bozner said. “It’s the rule.”

    The officials huddled, called the foul, and gave the ball to Riverton.

    Cami Paskett worked outside – h/t Randy Tucker

    Junior guard Kennedy Davila was the difference in the game. She hit three of her five 3-pointers on the night in the third period as the Lady Trojans built a lead Riverton couldn’t overcome.

    Jackson again led Riverton with 13 points.

    RIVERTON         9 11   8 9 – 37

    KELLY WALSH 9 13 17 4 – 43

    Riverton – Taelyn Leseberg 2 0-0 4, Wetu Cloud Horse 3 2-2 8, Cami Paskett1-2 1, Hailey Engstrom 3 0-0 6, Paizley Jackson 3 (2) 1-2 13, Taytem Tyra 2 1-2 5. Totals 13 (2) 5-7 37

    Kelly Walsh – Davilla (5) 2-5 17, Hudson 4 0-0 8, Allaire 2 2-2 6, Seago 1 0-0 2, Van Houten 1 0- 2, Hill 2 0-0 4, Green 2 0-0 4. Totals 12 (5) 4-7 43

    ROCK SPRINGS   10 8 11 10 – 40

    RIVERTON                 5 4    2   6 – 17

    Rock Springs – Lionborge 2 0-0 4, Bider 1-4 1, Webb 2 1-1 5, Asay 1 (3) 5-6 16, Brewster (2) 1-2 7, Harris 2 2-6 4. Totals 7 (5) 11-18 40

    Riverton – Leseberg (1) 0-0 3, Morton 0-2 0, Cloud Horse 1 0-0 2, Jackson 2 8-11 12. Totals 3 (1) 8-13 17

