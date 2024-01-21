Improvement in Lady Wolverines

The Lady Wolverines dropped a pair of conference games this weekend and remain in search of their first Class 4-A West win. Friday they were stymied at Rock Springs scoring only 17 points in a 40-17 loss to the Lady Tigers. A dozen of Riverton’s 17 came from Paizley Jackson. Paizley Jackson shot from the key – h/t Randy Tucker

Saturday at home was a much better effort with the Lady Wolverines in contention the entire game in 43-37 loss to Casper Kelly Walsh

Riverton jumped to a 7-0 lead prompting a Kelly Walsh time out. The break sent the Lady Trojans on a 7-0 run of their own to tie the game with 2:21 remaining in the opening period.

Advertisement

Taelyn Leseberg drove the lane – h/t Randy Tucker

Five ties and four lead changes highlighted the remainder of the opening half.

In a rare occurrence, Riverton head coach Mike Bozner won an argument with game officials when a traveling call on Riverton came at the same time as a foul on Kelly Walsh.

“A foul overrides a violation,” Bozner said. “It’s the rule.”

The officials huddled, called the foul, and gave the ball to Riverton.

Advertisement

Cami Paskett worked outside – h/t Randy Tucker

Junior guard Kennedy Davila was the difference in the game. She hit three of her five 3-pointers on the night in the third period as the Lady Trojans built a lead Riverton couldn’t overcome.

Jackson again led Riverton with 13 points.

RIVERTON 9 11 8 9 – 37

Advertisement

KELLY WALSH 9 13 17 4 – 43

Riverton – Taelyn Leseberg 2 0-0 4, Wetu Cloud Horse 3 2-2 8, Cami Paskett1-2 1, Hailey Engstrom 3 0-0 6, Paizley Jackson 3 (2) 1-2 13, Taytem Tyra 2 1-2 5. Totals 13 (2) 5-7 37

Kelly Walsh – Davilla (5) 2-5 17, Hudson 4 0-0 8, Allaire 2 2-2 6, Seago 1 0-0 2, Van Houten 1 0- 2, Hill 2 0-0 4, Green 2 0-0 4. Totals 12 (5) 4-7 43

Advertisement

ROCK SPRINGS 10 8 11 10 – 40

RIVERTON 5 4 2 6 – 17

Rock Springs – Lionborge 2 0-0 4, Bider 1-4 1, Webb 2 1-1 5, Asay 1 (3) 5-6 16, Brewster (2) 1-2 7, Harris 2 2-6 4. Totals 7 (5) 11-18 40

Riverton – Leseberg (1) 0-0 3, Morton 0-2 0, Cloud Horse 1 0-0 2, Jackson 2 8-11 12. Totals 3 (1) 8-13 17