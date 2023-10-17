“I love the opportunity to follow our patients’ care through the many services we provide, including mammograms…” – Meet Savannah Tracy, Ultrasound Tech

Savannah Tracy is an ultrasound technologist at SageWest Health Care serving Fremont County for the past two years. She is a registered diagnostic medical sonographer through the American Registry. Savannah chose her career to participate in patient care and serve her community. Ultrasound plays a critical role in the diagnostic process, prognosis and treatment plan of those going through the breast cancer journey.

“At SageWest, I love having the opportunity to follow our patients’ care through the many services we provide; including mammograms, ultrasounds, and biopsies,” shared Savannah Tracy, ultrasound technologist of SageWest Health Care. “Having these resources available locally, we can create stronger connections with our patients, while providing a welcoming environment.” Savannah Tracy, Ultrasound Tech

Some women diagnosed with breast cancer have no risk factors and some have no symptoms. That’s why early detection is key. If you’re 40 or older, take care of yourself by scheduling a mammogram every year. It’s one hour that could save your life. To schedule call 307-857-3463 and get yours on the calendar.