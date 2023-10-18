“I Light History” Campaign Will Illuminate Fremont County Museums

The Wind River Cultural Centers Foundation is proud to announce the I Light History Campaign, which will raise funds to add permanent, high-quality exterior lighting to county museum buildings in Riverton, Lander, and Dubois. With an overall fundraising goal of $37,000, the campaign has already raised 41% of its goal, and WRCCF is excited to ask the public to help the museums reach this ambitious target in advance of the 2023 holiday season.

Funding will support permanent exterior lighting at the Pioneer Museum in Lander, the Riverton Museum, and the Dubois Museum. The lighting installations will be changeable so that they can be altered for seasonal celebrations from January through December.

“We’re incredibly lucky to have such valuable cultural tourism assets in Fremont County communities,” says WRCCF Board Chair Mike Zirbel (Riverton). “The museums work hard to be welcoming spaces that invite the public in to engage with history and a range of dynamic programs. Illuminating the museums will highlight their importance, and help to visually and symbolically centralize the museums within our communities.”

Each of the three museums hosts a holiday event in the month of December, and the campaign’s goal is to enable museums to purchase and install lighting prior to these annual events. “We want to light up our communities, and to invite members of the public to really celebrate the holiday season and our museums with us this year as we make these exciting upgrades,” says Fremont County Museums Director Scott Goetz.

WRCCF needs the support of Fremont County communities to reach this goal. The public is invited to contribute by visiting windriverccf.com, or clicking this link.

WRCCF would also like to extend sincere thanks to the following lead donors who have helped us get a head start on this campaign: Sam Lightner Foundation of Wyoming, Vincent Financial Services, Summit Marble and Granite, Bank of Jackson Hole, High Plains Power, Tyler Watson – State Farm Insurance Agent, Mick Pryor – Edward Jones Financial Advisor, Inberg-Miller Engineers, Ravenna Design, Wyoming Community Bank, and Jerry Crews.

“Each board member has also made a personal contribution to this effort,” adds Zirbel. “We really treasure our county museums, and are excited to help them illuminate their important places in our communities – now, and long into the future.”

Help WRCCF bring the next chapter of Fremont County History to light by giving today!

About Wind River Cultural Centers Foundation: Representing the heart of the old west, the Wind River Cultural Centers Foundation is the non-profit, fundraising arm of the museums of the Wind River Valley in Fremont County, Wyoming.