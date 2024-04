(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton Museum, 700 E. Park Ave., has undergone several changes in the past few months and is holding an open house until 4 p.m. today, April 13.

Admission to the open house is free. The public is invited to see the work done, meet some of the staff, and learn about the museum’s 2024 activities and events. Donations are gladly accepted and appreciated.