(Fremont County)– Rene Schell with Wyoming Game and Fish is back on the podcast with updated information for the hunting forecast for the upcoming season. Pronghorn, deer, elk, moose and big horn sheep are all addressed with Rene.

Along with the discussion on the hunting forecast we chat briefly about a tick hatch in the fall that effects moose, and Rene answers a common question… “are there bighorn sheep in Sinks Canyon still?”. Get all the details below and gear up for hunting season.