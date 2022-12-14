How much fun did everyone have today? Show us!

What did you do with this glorious Snow Day? RTO Point S wants to know and they’re offering a reward! Built a snowman? Send County 10 a photo! Did the dogs go crazy in the snow? We want that picture!

County 10 will share a gallery of Snow Day photos and stories from across the County. You have until Thursday at noon to get us your best shots and then the awesome County 10 staff will pick their favorite and RTO will provide the prize, a $100 gift card towards new tires or other services! You can’t beat that this time of year!

Share your fun on the County 10 Facebook page with #SnowDay or email us at [email protected].

RTO Point S wants to make sure you’re all having fun in the snow and not stuck sliding off the road. They take winter road conditions seriously and so should you.

Winter transforms roads, turning opportunities into obstacles. In snowy or icy conditions, the term “all-season tires” is a misnomer. If you want to have peace of mind on wintry roads, it’s vital to have winter or all-weather tires on your vehicle.

While you’ve got your college student in town, this is the perfect time to get their vehicle in for a tune-up and tire check. Be sure all your loved one’s vehicles are outfitted with a good set of traction tires.

“We know how nerve-racking it can be to have a child on the road in these weather conditions,” said Brent Sheldon, RTO Point S Owner. “It’s a good idea to make sure their tires are good enough to deal with these treacherous, winter roads. At RTO Point S we carry the largest selection of traction tires in the area.”

Get those photos submitted! Stay safe and have fun!

