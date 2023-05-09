How is your golf swing? Fremont Therapy Group has invested in keeping you happy and healthy in your golf game!

The local partners at Fremont Therapy know how important it is for you to enjoy your recreation, and golf is a great way to get out and enjoy Fremont County. Nothing is worse than back pain, shoulder pain, knee pain, or discomfort that interferes with you playing your best. We have an answer for you. Chris Rasmussen from Fremont Therapy Group is Titleist Performance Institute (TPI) Certified and can provide an individual functional movement screen for you that targets movements specific to your golf swing.

TPI Certified

He will target mobility and stability issues that can cause faults in your swing, as well as any pain you have when making a golf swing (typically back pain.) After completing a movement screen he will break down your swing and we will use the “body swing connection” to link mobility/stability issues with the body that are causing swing issues.

You will exit with an independent program including stretches and exercises to do on your own that target the deficits in your swing! Call Fremont Therapy Group at 332-5240 today to get started!

In addition to golf swing analysis, Fremont Therapy also provides running analysis. See the video below for more information.