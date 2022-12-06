House completely lost in December 3 fire near Ethete; no injuries, deaths reported

Vince Tropea
h/t Lander Rural Fire Facebook page photo

(Ethete, WY) – There was a structure fire in Ethete the morning of Saturday, December 3 that resulted in the total loss of a two story home, according to Lander Rural Fire Chief Trenton Jones.

Crews from Lander Rural, Fort Washakie, Morton Kinnear and FCFD Battalion 1 out of Riverton all addressed the blaze, and were on scene “approximately 4 and a half hours.”

Jones went on to say there were no injuries or deaths from the fire, which is now under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

