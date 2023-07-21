Hot Notes Features Special Guests Next Two Mondays

The Hot Notes | Cool Nites Concert in the Park returns to the Riverton City Park

this coming Monday, July 24 and Lander on July 31. It will be the final concert in

Riverton this season.

The July 24 concert will again feature the CWC Community Band and guest

artist, Buffallo Bill Boycott and Dr. Jo, popular Fremont County musicians. On

July 31, “Lights Along the Shore” will be the Guest Artist.

According to Kelly Dehnert, Manager for the series, the concerts are held at 7:00

pm in the City Parks. “Evenings are beautiful in Fremont County and there is not

a better way to enjoy them than in the park listening to great music,” Dehnert

noted. He added that concert goers should bring a blanket or chair.

Following the community band’s performance July 24, Buffalo Bill Boycott and

Dr. Jo will be performing a program of bluegrass and American folk music. “Bill

and Jo tour nationally presenting their historical programs of western music,”

explained Dehnert. “Their performances always delight their audiences,” he

added.

On July 31, the HNCN will present “Lights Along the Shore” as Guest Artist.

Lights is a professional folk ensemble originally from Laramie.

According to Dehnert the director of the ensemble, Dr. Rod Garnett, is well-

known in the region from his days as the flute and world music instructor at the

University of Wyoming. Dehnert noted Garnett has been working with recording

folk ensembles for many years and has performed throughout the country.

The ensemble uses a variety of wind and percussion instruments to create a

unique sound. According to Garnett, they “specialize in Irish, Moldovan,

Romanian, Bulgarian, and American folk melodies” and some original classical

and jazz works.

Dehnert explained that in the event of rain the performance will be held in the

Central Wyoming College Arts Center Lobby.

The band rehearses before the concerts at 5:30 pm and are fed dinner by the

Does in Riverton. Dehnert said musicians interested in performing with the

Community Band should contact Dr. Cochran at the college at

[email protected] for information.

The concerts are sponsored in part by the Lander and Riverton Recreation

Boards, County 10, Home Source Realty, Wyoming Arts Council, Rocky

Mountain Agronomy, The City of Shoshoni and the Girard Law Offices. The

concerts are free, but as always, a sousaphone is passed through the audience

for contributions.

Dehnert added that next week’s concert will be in Lander City Park, featuring

Lights Along the Shore and will be the last concert in Lander this season.