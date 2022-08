(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, today will be hot with clear skies and light winds across the area.

High temperatures will be in the lower 90’s for most of the County today, with Jeffrey City and Dubois at 89 and 82 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Conditions will remain calm and hot until Thursday afternoon when the next chance of storms arrives.