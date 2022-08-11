Hot again today with chances of scattered showers, thunderstorms in the afternoon

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, today continues the hot streak, but widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely this afternoon/evening.

Gusty outflow wind is possible with any storms that develop.

High temperatures will be in the lower 90’s for most of the County, with Jeffrey City and Dubois at 89 and 77 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the lower to mid 60’s.

Showers and storms continue through the weekend, which could potentially lead to localized flash flooding.