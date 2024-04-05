High winds, mostly clear conditions for Friday; winter storm moves in tonight

(Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that a developing broad trough of low pressure over the Great Basin to the west will tighten the pressure gradient today, April 5, which will result in south winds with guests up to 50 mph.

That trough and a Pacific cold front will approach the area and lead to thickening clouds tonight, with scattered rain showers turning into scattered snow showers.

Southwest winds will continue tonight, Lipson added, with guests still up to 50 mph.

Lipson says to expect a 20-25 degree high temperature drop between today and tomorrow.

The National Weather Service in Riverton has also shared that significant changes start tonight, as a late winter storm moves across the state, bringing snow to the higher elevations.

High temperatures will vary across the county again today, with Dubois and the South Pass area in the 50’s, Lander and Jeffrey City in the 60’s, and Riverton and Shoshoni in the 70’s.

Lows tonight will be in the lower 30’s and upper 20’s.

h/t NWSR