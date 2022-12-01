High winds, more snow expected today through tomorrow

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, significant snowfall over western mountains/valleys and high winds for portions of the area are expected today and tomorrow, with snow chances spreading eastward overnight.

As of right now, Dubois looks to be hit with the most snow today through Friday evening at 2-4 inches, with most areas in the county sticking closer to 1-2 inches.

High temperatures will be in the upper 20’s to mid 30’s for most today, with lows tonight in the mid teens.

Wind chills will drop these temperatures significantly.