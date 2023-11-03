High school graduation rates continue to vary widely by district in Fremont County, school performance report shows

(Fremont County, WY) – The Wyoming Department of Education’s Performance Report for the 2022-2023 academic year shows a wide range of graduation rates remains in place for Fremont County high schools.

The highest four-year, on-time graduation rate in Fremont County was recorded at Shoshoni High School, at 94.7 percent, followed by Dubois High School at 91.7 percent and Lander Valley High School at 82 percent.

The four-year on-time graduation rate was 73.9 percent at Wind River High School and 60 percent at Riverton High School.

Wyoming Indian High School recorded a four-year on-time graduation rate of 50.9 percent, the rate at Fort Washakie High School was 34.8 percent, and the rate at Arapahoe Charter High School was 18.2 percent.

For more information, call the Wyoming Department of Education at 777-7675.