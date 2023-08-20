High level of grizzly bear activity continues in Wilson Creek drainage area, Shoshone & Arapaho Fish & Game advises

(Fremont County, WY) – Shoshone & Arapaho Fish & Game has advised of continued high grizzly bear activity levels in the Wilson Creek drainage area, at Sonnicut Lake and Entigo Pass, according to a post shared on their Facebook page on August 20. h/t Shoshone & Arapaho Fish & Game

Since July, there have been numerous close encounters with a large grizzly in the area, the post states, adding that the bear appears to be people habituated and to hike at your own risk.

Report ANY sightings or encounters to Shoshone & Arapaho Fish and Game (307) 330-3202 or US Fish & Wildlife Service (307) 413-6355.

