Heroes at the Coin Toss

Hunting With Heroes is a volunteer organization that brings disabled veterans from across America to hunt pronghorn, deer, and elk on guided hunts with local outdoorsmen. The annual event is tied to the Shoshoni Homecoming festivities each year when possible.

Shawn Steffen, an active member of the local Hunting With Heroes organization was honored with a belt buckle for all his years of service to the organization. Steffen, and his company Non-Typical Services & Logistics, have been an integral part of the program since its beginning 10 years ago.

Over the last decade, Hunting With Heroes has taken dozens of veterans on hunts throughout Fremont County for antelope, deer, and elk, using donated tags provided by outdoorsmen and land owners.

Members of all the armed forces of the United States have hunted with local guides each October.

This year veterans Ron Leue, Carl Griggs, Billy Cook, Gary Griggs, and

Clifton Sessions served as honorary captains for the coin toss Thursday evening in the Wranglers’ game against Riverside.

The pre-game coin toss with veterans wearing autographed Shoshoni Wrangler jerseys has become a tradition prior to the opening day of the hunting season.

