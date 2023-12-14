Help Wyoming.com in supporting Help for Health this holiday season

Wyoming.com is sponsoring a Christmas fundraiser for our friends at Help for Health.

This holiday season, let’s come together to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need. Help for Health Hospice, a truly worthwhile organization, is dedicated to providing compassionate care and support to individuals facing life-limiting illnesses. As we celebrate the spirit of giving, consider contributing to our Christmas fundraiser for Help for Health Hospice. Your generous donation will help ensure that those navigating difficult times receive the care and comfort they deserve.

Join us in spreading warmth and joy this Christmas by making a contribution that will make a lasting impact on the lives of others. Every donation, no matter the size, brings us one step closer to creating a brighter holiday season for those in our community who need it most. Together, let’s make this Christmas a season of love, compassion, and giving. Donate now and help us extend a helping hand to those facing challenging health situations.

Donations are accepted through 12/22/2023 at 937 West Main Street in Riverton.

Wish List

Twin XL bed sheets

Disposable underwear (Depends-type)

Travel-size toothpaste

Paper towels

Baby wipes

Toilet paper

Travel-size deodorant

Disposable cups, plates, bowls, cutlery

Gallon and Quart size Zip-loc type baggies

Tall trashbags

Bird seed for feeders outside patient windows

Ice melt

Coffee-Folgers(regular)

White copier paper

Postage stamps (first class)

Fine –tip dry erase markers

Regular size Post-it Notes

Yellow Highlighters

Dry-erase board cleaner

Reinforced heavy-duty folders

Scotch tape dispensers

Copy paper

**ALL MONETARY DONATIONS WILL GO DIRECTLY TO “Help for Health Hospice”