Help for Health is postponing the fundraiser duck race that was set for June 24. The new date is yet to be determined. The high water of the Wind River raised safety concerns for the event coordinators, so the decision was made to push the event back until the water levels lower.

For questions or to order ducks before the event, call the Help for Health office at 307-856-1206 or stop by 716 College View Drive, suite B in Riverton.