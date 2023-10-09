Disco and Dancing at Help for Health’s Denim & Diamonds Fundraising Event

Are you ready to step into the glitzy world of Denim, Diamonds, and Disco? We sure hope so because Help for Health is back with their annual fundraising extravaganza, and it’s going to be a night to remember!

Save the Date: Mark your calendars for October 14th because that’s when the magic is happening at St. Margaret’s gym in Riverton. The doors open at 5 p.m., and you won’t want to be fashionably late to this party.

Let’s talk about what makes this event so special. First off, the ticket prices are incredibly affordable – just $50 per ticket or $600 for a table. That’s a small price to pay for a night of fantastic fun, all while supporting a fantastic cause. You can snag your tickets at the Help for Health office, located at 716 College View, Riverton, or by giving them a call at 856-1206. Easy, right?

Now, let’s get to the heart of the matter – the theme. This year’s theme is “Denim, Diamonds, and Disco.” Can you say fabulous? It’s the perfect excuse to dust off those denim jackets, break out the sparkling diamonds, and get ready to dance the night away under the shimmering disco ball. It’s a theme that promises an evening of nostalgia, laughter, and connection.

But there’s more! Your evening at Denim & Diamonds will kick off with a delicious dinner that will not only satisfy your taste buds but also provide the energy you need to hit the dance floor with style and enthusiasm.

And speaking of the dance floor, here’s a special treat: free dance lessons! Whether you’re a seasoned dancer or you’ve got two left feet, professional dance instructors will be there to teach you some moves. So, by the end of the night, you’ll be strutting your stuff with confidence.

Now, let’s not forget the fun surprises, raffles, and games that will keep you entertained throughout the night. There’s always something exciting happening, and you might just walk away with some fantastic prizes.

But here’s the best part: your attendance at this event supports a truly worthy cause. Help for Health has been a pillar of the Fremont County community, providing essential healthcare services for years. By being a part of this event, you’re not just treating yourself to an incredible night out – you’re making a meaningful contribution to the well-being of your friends and neighbors. Every dollar raised goes directly towards funding vital services in our community.

So, dust off those denim jeans, shine up those diamonds, and polish your dancing shoes. Help for Health’s Denim & Diamonds Fundraising Event this Saturday, October 14th, is the place to be. Get your tickets today at the Help for Health office or by calling 856-1206. Don’t miss this opportunity to have a fantastic time while making a real difference in the lives of others.

Join us for an evening of Denim, Diamonds, and Disco – where your generosity and love for your community truly shine! It’s a night you won’t want to miss, so we’ll see you there!