An evening of Disco, fun and fundraising

(Riverton, WY) – Disco returned for one night only on Saturday at the Help for Health annual Denim & Diamonds fundraiser.

Attendees dressed in their grooviest ’70s fashions and hit the dance floor getting lessons from Michelle with Club Dance Studio. An early evening dance lesson (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

The evening recognized the staff, volunteers, and board members of Help for Health Hospice and one person, in particular, Mary Margaret Stockton.

Kip Post presented her with a plaque that will be hung at Help for Health. She was thanked for her years of dedication and hard work. Kip presenting Mary Margaret with the plaque (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

Dinner was a pasta bar and salad provided by Kai Espresso. Dessert was ice cream from Daylight Donuts and blueberry coffee cake from Kai Espresso.

The evening included an auction and the signature necklace raffle. This was the sixth necklace in the Help for Health series created by Fred at The Golden Buffalo.

More dancing rounded out the evening with continued lessons from Michelle.

Help for Health Hospice has served Fremont County for 14 years, providing care in your home or theirs. They are one of the few inpatient hospice facilities in Wyoming. Click here to learn more about this local nonprofit.