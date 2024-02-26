More

    #HeadsUp: WY 28 South Pass roads closed to light, high profile vehicles due to extreme blowover risk – February 26

    h/t WYDOT

    (Fremont County, WY) – WY 28 roads in the South Pass area are currently closed to light, high profile vehicles for February 26, due to extreme blowover risk, according to WYDOT/wyoroad.info.

    All high profile vehicles under 40,000 GVW are restricted.

    The closure is in effect for areas “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd.;” “Between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate;” and “Between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789.”

    Conditions are listed as “slick, drifted snow, with dangerous winds and blowing snow.”

    Click here to learn more about WYDOT’s blowover risk messaging.

    There is also a black ice advisory for the roads “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd..”

    For road conditions in other parts of Fremont County and surrounding areas, click here.

