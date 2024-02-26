HeadsUp: Portions of WY 28 South Pass roads closed to all travel – February 26

UPDATE: As of at least 3:45 PM, the closure to all traffic has been updated to a “no unnecessary travel” advisory. The closure for light, high profile vehicles is still in effect.

(Fremont County, WY) – Portions of WY 28 roads in the South Pass area are currently closed to all travel due to winter conditions for February 26, according to WYDOT/wyoroad.info.

The closure is in effect for areas “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd.” and “Between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate.”

As of 12:44 PM, the estimated opening time is unknown.

The roads “Between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789” are still closed to light, high profile vehicles.

