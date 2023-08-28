HeadsUp: Water line repairs move to North 2nd Street in Lander this week; expect temporary, partial road closure

(Lander, WY) – As the City of Lander nears completion of the water line repairs on the 100 block of South 2nd Street, attention now turns to the upcoming project on the 100 block of North 2nd Street.

Construction is set to commence on the 100 block of North 2nd Street on August 30th or 31st.

To facilitate these crucial repairs, North 2nd Street will be temporarily closed to traffic from Lincoln Street to Main Street.

While we anticipate inconvenience, we value your patience and cooperation as we work to repair our city’s infrastructure.

After months of securing essential parts for the repairs, we are dedicated to finalizing this project before the impending winter. The City of Lander extends its gratitude to the community for your understanding and cooperation during this process