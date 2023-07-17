HeadsUp: Waltman rest area scheduled to temporarily close July 24-25

(Fremont County, WY) – A two-day rest area closure next week will allow the contractor working on passing lane paving improvements to chip seal the Waltman Rest Area parking lot between Moneta and Waltman east of Shoshoni on US20/26.

Including the parking lot chip seal inside the Waltman Rest Area, the $4.64 million project includes asphalt pavement surfacing, chip sealing, traffic control and other work on the entire width of the highway at seven sets of passing lanes.

“The rest area is scheduled to be closed July 24-25,” said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Kaia Tharp of Thermopolis.

Project completion date was June 30, 2023.