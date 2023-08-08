#HeadsUp: Slurry seal asphalt work to start August 14 for Woodbridge Estates, Mary Anne, Ashgrove School areas

#Headsup by Bailey's Pit Stop Travel Centers
#Headsup by Bailey's Pit Stop Travel Centers
h/t City of Riverton

This #headsup is brought to you by Bailey’s Tire and Auto Service.

(Riverton, WY) – Contractors will begin the slurry seal portion as part of the 2023 Pavement Preservation Project and 1% Optional Tax dollars starting August 14, according to a post shared on the City of Riverton Facebook page on August 7.

Contractors will begin cleaning streets and soon be providing notices to residents in the Woodridge Estates, Mary Anne, and Ashgrove School areas.

“This project will seal streets that exhibit a good street profile but are showing signs of asphalt aging,” the post states, adding that “the project will combat the effects of UV degradation on asphalt, provide a wearing course for the roadway, and hold together older asphalt roads to preserve them for many more years.

“This is a great application for residential streets; it dries quickly and, when complete, gives the appearance of a newly constructed road.”

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.