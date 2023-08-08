HeadsUp: Slurry seal asphalt work to start August 14 for Woodbridge Estates, Mary Anne, Ashgrove School areas

(Riverton, WY) – Contractors will begin the slurry seal portion as part of the 2023 Pavement Preservation Project and 1% Optional Tax dollars starting August 14, according to a post shared on the City of Riverton Facebook page on August 7.

Contractors will begin cleaning streets and soon be providing notices to residents in the Woodridge Estates, Mary Anne, and Ashgrove School areas.

“This project will seal streets that exhibit a good street profile but are showing signs of asphalt aging,” the post states, adding that “the project will combat the effects of UV degradation on asphalt, provide a wearing course for the roadway, and hold together older asphalt roads to preserve them for many more years.

“This is a great application for residential streets; it dries quickly and, when complete, gives the appearance of a newly constructed road.”