HeadsUp: Rock slide occurred at ‘Junior’s Slide’ in Wind River Canyon Sunday; WYDOT cautions drivers after cleanup

(Fremont County, WY) – A rock slide at the south end of Wind River Canyon occurred Sunday, March 26, and WYDOT cautions motorists who plan on driving in this area to watch out for more falling rock, according to a post shared on the WYDOT Facebook page Monday morning.

“Within WYDOT, it’s called Junior’s Slide. Sunday at noon, Junior’s Slide (milepost 114.2) dumped material in both lanes of US20/WY789 on Dam Hill at the south end of Wind River Canyon near Boysen Dam,” the post states.

“The slide location is 14.2 miles north of Shoshoni, and 2 miles south of the tunnels in Wind River Canyon.”

“WYDOT was able to clear both travel lanes with a plow truck, and a WYDOT loader moved another 30-40 yards of material off the highway shoulder.

“Unstable rock remains on the slope above the highway; WYDOT personnel will be watching.

“Motorists are encouraged to use caution at this location and throughout Wind River Canyon — Slow Down, and Watch for Falling Rock!”