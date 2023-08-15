HeadsUp: Portion of S. 2nd Street in Lander closed for winter water line break repairs

(Lander, WY) – S. 2nd St. will be closed between Garfield and Main Street as of August 15 to repair winter water line breaks, according to a post shared on the City of Lander Facebook page.

The closure will remain in effect until water lines can be repaired and backfilled, the post goes on to state, and drivers are advised to park on Garfield to access O’Reilly’s and to plan daily travel routes accordingly.

“Stay tuned for additional closures on the north side of Main coming soon.”