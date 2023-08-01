HeadsUp: Pavement improvement project scheduled to begin next week between Riverton and Shoshoni

A $2.27 million pavement improvement project is scheduled to begin next week on US26/WY789 between Riverton and Shoshoni.

The project includes asphalt pavement surfacing, milling, chip sealing and other work on 2.3 miles of US26/WY789 beginning at milepost 118.86 (just south of the US26/WY789 intersection with WY134, also called Missouri Valley Road) and ending at milepost 121.18, just south of Bass Lake Road.

Prime contractor on the project is Knife River of Casper.

“The contractor’s schedule calls for topsoil stripping of the shoulders beginning Monday (Aug. 7), with asphalt milling beginning Wednesday,” said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Robert Scheidemantel of Riverton. “Motorists should expect single-lane traffic through the project led by a pilot car, traffic delays of up to 20 minutes, and a milled driving surface by late next week.”

Placement of more than 9,500 tons of asphalt paving is scheduled Aug. 16-23, with chip sealing of the highway this year dependent upon favorable weather.

The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded the bid to Knife River of Casper, in January. Contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2023.