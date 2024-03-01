HeadsUp: No unnecessary travel advisory issued for portion of US 26/287 – March 1

UPDATE: The stalled semi has been cleared. The advisory still remains.

(Fremont County, WY) – A no unnecessary travel advisory has been issued for roads “Between the E Boundary of Grand Teton Nat’l Park and Lava Mountain Lodge” on US 26/287 for Friday, March 1, according to WYDOT.

Conditions in the area are listed as “Slick, Drifted Snow with Snowfall, Blowing Snow, Limited Visibility.”

WYDOT also shared the following advisory:

“US287: Stalled semi truck, Travel lane blocked between Dubois and Moran Jct at milepost 28, Be prepared to stop, expect delays.”

For more updates and road conditions for our area from WYDOT, click here.