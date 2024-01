(Dubois, WY) – A no unnecessary travel advisory has been issued for roads “Between the E Boundary of Grand Teton Nat’l Park and Lava Mountain Lodge” on US 26/287 for Thursday, January 18, according to WYDOT.

Conditions in the area are listed as “Slick with Snowfall, Blowing Snow.”

