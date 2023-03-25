HeadsUp: Multiple no unnecessary travel advisories issued for March 25

This #headsup is brought to you by Bailey’s Tire and Auto Service.
(Fremont County, WY) – No unnecessary travel restrictions have been issued for multiple roads in Fremont County on March 25, according to WYDOT/wyoroad.info.
These roads/areas include:
- US 287 / WY 789 “Between Sweetwater Station Jct and Jct WY 28 / US 287;” conditions are listed as “Slick in Spots, Drifted Snow with Snowfall, Blowing Snow.”
- WY 135 “Between WY 789 and WY 139,” and “Between WY 139 and Sweetwater Station Jct;” conditions are listed as “Slick, Drifted Snow with Snowfall, Blowing Snow, Reduced Visibility.”
