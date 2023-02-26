HeadsUp: Multiple closures, one no unnecessary travel advisory issued for February 26

UPDATE: As of 11:03 AM, US 20/26 from Moneta to Waltman is now open.

(Fremont County, WY) – There are multiple closures and a no unnecessary travel advisory issued for roads in Fremont County for Sunday, February 26, according to WYDOT/wyoroad.info

Closure: US 287 / WY 789 “Between Sweetwater Station Jct and Jct WY 28 / US 287″

Closure: WY 135 “Between WY 139 and Sweetwater Station Jct”

No Unnecessary Travel Advisory: WY 135 “Between WY 789 and WY 139”

Closure: WY 136 “Between WY 135 and Gas Hills”

Closure: US 20/26 “Between Moneta and Waltman”

