HeadsUp: Level 1 chain law in effect for portions of South Pass – January 13

UPDATE: As of 2:00 PM the chain law has been lifted and the roads are open without restriction or advisory.

(Fremont County, WY) – There is currently a Level 1 chain law in effect for portions of South Pass for January 13, according to WYDOT/wyoroadinfo.com.

The chain laws are in effect for areas “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd” and “between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate.”

Conditions are listed as slick, and webcam images indicate visibility may be limited in some areas.

A Level 1 chain law is defined as when “conditions are hazardous, travel can be restricted to: vehicles equipped with tire chains; or vehicles with adequate snow tires; or all-wheel-drive vehicles.”

For road conditions in other parts of Fremont County and surrounding areas, click here.