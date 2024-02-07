HeadsUp: Level 1 chain law, black ice advisories in effect for portions of WY 28 South Pass roads – February 7

UPDATE – As of 10:20 AM, the chain law and black ice advisories have been lifted.

(Fremont County, WY) – A Level 1 chain law is in effect for portions of WY 28 South Pass roads for February 7, along with black ice advisories, according to WYDOT/wyoroadinfo.com.

The chain law/black ice advisories are in effect for roads “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd” and “between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate.”

Conditions are listed as “slick” on these roads, with some areas of fog.

A Level 1 chain law is defined as when “conditions are hazardous, travel can be restricted to: vehicles equipped with tire chains; or vehicles with adequate snow tires; or all-wheel-drive vehicles.”

