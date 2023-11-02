HeadsUp: Hydrant flushing set for portions of Riverton November 2

(Riverton, WY) – City water distribution crews will be in the areas between West 5th Street and West 8th Street on Jackson Ave. on Friday, November 3 to flush hydrants and exercise valves, according to a post shared on the City of Riverton Facebook page on November 2.

This activity can cause some sediment in the pipes to loosen and bring discolored water into resident’s homes.

If discovered, please run cold water until this cleats up. The water is still safe.

Crews will continue to flush areas of Riverton to clear out sediment that may build up over time to bring this sediment out of fire hydrants, thus cleaning the distribution line throughout town.