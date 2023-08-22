HeadsUp: Hydrant flushing scheduled for areas in Riverton August 23-25

(Riverton, WY) – From Wednesday, August 23 through Friday, August 25 city crews will be flushing fire hydrants in the areas between:

East Sunset and East Pershing

N. 12 E. and N. 16 E. (including Mary Anne, Rose Marie, Cheryl Sue, Aspen, Christy Dr. and Cindy Circle)

This is an annual process meant to remove sediment from the water system and determine the system condition in this area in preparation to potentially repair portions of the waterline.

Residents may have some discolored water and/or reduced/sporadic water pressure at your home during this time.

If discovered, please run cold water until this cleats up. The water is still safe to use, caution should be used when doing laundry until the water runs clear again.