Have you considered private school for your child? Top 10!

Choosing the right school for your child is a big decision. While public schools offer a valuable education, private schools can provide a unique set of benefits that cater to individual needs and learning styles of each child. Here are 10 reasons why you should consider a private school education at St. Margaret’s School (preschool through 5th grade):

Smaller Class Sizes: Smaller class sizes, allowing for more personalized attention from teachers and fostering a more collaborative learning environment. Strong Focus on Academics: We have a rigorous curriculum at St. Margaret’s School that emphasizes academic excellence and critical thinking skills. Nurturing a Personal Faith: Many private schools, like St. Margaret’s School, foster a learning environment that encourages students to explore and develop their own set of values and beliefs, regardless of specific religious affiliations. Students are not required to be Catholic to attend St. Margaret’s School. Character Development: At St. Margaret’s School, we integrate core values and ethical principles into our student’s curriculum, fostering strong moral character and personal responsibility in our students. Safe and Nurturing Environment: We cultivate a close-knit community, providing a safe and supportive learning environment for students while at St. Margaret’s School. Parental Involvement: A key focus of our school is strong parental involvement, fostering a collaborative approach to education between parents, teachers, and students. Parents are the primary educators, staff at St. Margaret’s School walk alongside parents to help raise and educate each child. College Preparation: Our St. Margaret’s School Alumni can validate that we have a proven track record of college acceptance. St. Margaret’s School students build key learning and life skills that allow for strong work ethic and fulfilling lives. Unique Learning Styles: Some private schools cater to specific learning styles, such as project-based, play-based and multi-sensory curriculum, which can benefit students who thrive in these environments. Diverse Learning Opportunities: St. Margaret’s School nourishes students’ minds and their souls! Not only do students participate in P.E., Art, Computers, Library, and Music enrichment classes weekly, but students engage in daily prayer, attend church, and learn about faith in a meaningful, long-lasting way. Investment in Your Child’s Future: Choosing a private school is an investment in your child’s future, providing them with a strong foundation for academic success, personal growth, and lifelong learning. For families who are willing to invest their time and heart at St. Margaret’s School, tuition assistance programs may be available for qualifying families.

Ultimately, choosing the right school for your child is a journey filled with many choices and options. While public schools offer a valuable foundation, private schools can provide a unique environment tailored to individual needs, aspiration, and most importantly, the strengthening of the spirit and soul.

By considering the diverse benefits highlighted here, you can make your decision with greater confidence, knowing that St. Margaret’s School is a welcoming community dedicated to nurturing the full potential of every child.

We invite you to explore our unique approach to education, call us for a tour 307-856-5922 to discover if St. Margaret’s School could be the perfect fit for your child’s bright future.