(Lander, WY) – The Sleep in Heavenly Peace bed build is underway at the Lander Drill Field by City Park until 12 pm today, August 26.

Around 50 volunteers are currently building beds for children in the Lander and Hudson areas that do not have beds. Today’s goal is to build 40.

A.D. Martin Lumber Co. sponsored today’s event.

Check out this Coffee Time interview with Dan Frederick, Worland, WY Chapter President for Sleep in Heavenly Peace. (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10) (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)