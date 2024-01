(Riverton, WY) – Head down to the rink, 542 N Smith Rd., to support the local youth hockey teams today, Jan. 6. Games are going on all day! (The schedule is shared below)

Youth from all across Fremont County make up the teams.

Concessions are available, and proceeds go toward supporting the Fremont County Ice Hockey program.

Today’s schedule:

12uB 8 a.m.

12uA 9:30 a.m.

High School 11 a.m.

Squirt Black 5:15 p.m.

Peewee A 6:30 p.m.

Bantam 8 p.m.