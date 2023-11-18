HappeningNow: Country Cottage Quilt Shoppe celebrating transition of ownership today with sales, giveaways

(Riverton, WY) – The Country Cottage Quilt Shoppe celebrated the transition into new ownership this morning with an official ribbon cutting courtesy of the Riverton Chamber of Commerce, and along with some chamber festivities, will be having a 20% off early bird special lasting until 11:00 A.M. h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10

There will be giveaways for everyone that comes in today (the Shoppe stays open until 5:00 P.M.), with hourly drawings and 3 grand prizes that you do not need to be present for to win.

The Shoppe is located at 710 East Washington.

